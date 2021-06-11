Chiranjeevi to take up another mega charity activity

Mega star Chiranjeevi is planning to take up another mega charity activity in Telugu states. He will be soon starting ambulance services in both Telugu states. Details as follows.

Chiranjeevi stated charity activities decades ago. It is known that megastar Chiranjeevi set up the Blood Bank decades ago. Later, Chiranjeevi also established Eye Bank. During the first wave of Corona Chiranjeevi undertook many programs for the cinema workers like providing them with groceries. Recently he set up Oxygen banks in every district in both the states, knowing that oxygen shortage has become the biggest problem during the corona second wave. Chiranjeevi took the initiative to vaccinate all the cinema workers working in Tollywood. For this, Chiranjeevi affiliated with several other private hospitals, including Apollo Hospital. Now Chiranjeevi is planning to take his charity activities to next level by starting ambulance services in both the Telugu states. Though governments are claiming to provide ambulance services, people are still facing issues and not getting ambulances at times. Sometimes ambulance services are charging exorbitantly high prices. Knowing this, Chiranjeevi is planning to start ambulance services in AP and Telangana.

Of course some media sections are either tight lipped or doing mud singing on these charity activities but it seems Chiranjeevi is undeterred and all set to take his charity activities to next level.