Cinemas co-exist with OTT says Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is busy carving out RRR and the film is announced for January 7th 2022 release. “I have grown up watching films in theatres which is the best experience for our audience. There are television sets since 90s and cinemas existed. Now OTTs and theatres will co-exist. The theatrical market will not be impacted because of the OTT platforms. The audience will continue to watch films in theatres and we have to offer them the best experience” told SS Rajamouli. The big news about the teaser date will be announced very soon.

NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles in RRR which is made on a huge budget. DVV Entertainment are the producers and Keeravani composed the music. The promotional activities of the film will kick-start from November and will continue for two months. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the heroines in RRR. The film is carrying terrific expectations.