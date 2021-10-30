Manchi Rojulochaie Trailer: Quirky tale of Comedy

Maruthi is done with a quick film during the second wave of the pandemic. The film is titled Manchi Rojulochaie and Santosh Shoban, Mehreen played the lead roles. The release trailer of the film is out and it is packed with fun. Manchi Rojulochaie is a film with quirky comedy and it is laced well with romance. Santosh Shoban performed with ease and Mehreen’s screen presence is decent. The film also has a bunch of comedians and both the songs are colorful.

Maruthi seems to have an impressive product in his hands. Manchi Rojulochaie is hitting the screens on November 4th during the Diwali weekend. Manchi Rojulochaie is made on a budget of Rs 4 crores and is shot in 29 days. UV Creations pooled out the funds and they made handsome profits through the film. Anup Rubens composed the music and Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Sudharshan, Ajay Ghosh, and Praveen will be seen in other supporting roles.