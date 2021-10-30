RRR Glimpse on November 1st

The entire nation has been waiting for the teaser, trailers and the songs of RRR which happens to be the most awaited film. The glimpse of RRR will be out on November 1st at 11 AM in all the Indian languages informed the makers. A brand new poster featuring NTR and Ram Charan is out along with the announcement. The post-production work of RRR reached the final stages and this mega-budget project will release on January 7th 2022. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in RRR.

A grand event is planned in Dubai and massive promotions are planned in the next two months. All the lead actors will participate in the promotional activities and several events are planned in the major cities of India. RRR will also have Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in other important roles.