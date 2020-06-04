CM Jagan to press button: Rs 10,000 cash transfer to drivers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is breaking his own records in implementing his Cash Transfer programmes. His Government has made all preparations for giving benefits under ‘YSR Vahana Mitra’ nearly four months in advance this year. Under this, Rs. 10,000 cash each will be deposited in the bank accounts of 2.62 lakh auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers. The reasons being given out for early transfer of cash was that these drivers suffered a lot in view of Coronavirus lockdowns.

As usual, like in every other cash transfer programme, Mr. Jagan Reddy will sit in his Tadepalli camp office and press the button. Then Rs. 262.495 Cr cash will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the driver beneficiaries spread all over the state. The online cash transfers became effective means to implement Jagan Reddy’s direct benefit programmes which are the whole and sole focus of YCP political agenda.

The YSR Vahana Mitra is aimed to benefitting poor drivers. The annual cash benefit can be used for vehicle fitness, insurance and repairs. The drivers can made online applications at e-Seva, Mee-Seva and other platforms.

This is the second year these benefits were being extended to drivers. Last year, Rs. 10,000 was transferred to drivers. Despite public feedback, the ruling party is heavily relying on cash transfer schemes to overcome criticism from all Opposition.