Jagan Reddy a ‘cold betrayer of Dalits’: Chandrababu

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that the CM made countless promises to the Dalit communities at the time of elections but, after coming to power, he has resorted to innumerable atrocities against the weaker sections people. Jagan Reddy has totally ignored the Ambedkar Constitution but was implementing the faction-driven and chaotic Pulivendula Constitution to which the Dalit communities have fallen victims in the past one year.

The TDP chief held an online conference with the SC leaders of the party this evening when he listed out how CM Jagan has turned into a ‘betrayer of Dalits’ now contrary to his false image as a ‘protector of the weaker sections’ before elections. The assignment lands of poor families were being forcibly taken away. Theory houses were being demolished and their SC certificates were getting cancelled. Even the Ambedkar statue project was ignored.

Mr Naidu asserted that in the one of YCP rule’s mass destruction, the Dalits have lost heavily including their overall social security despite the safeguards provided by the constitution. The YCP government allocated Rs 15,000 Cr and spent just Rs 6,322 Cr of that under SC Sub-plan during 2019-’20 while the previous TDP regime spent Rs 11,228 Cr during 2018-’19. Unfortunately, the YCP diverted even Sub-plan funds for Ammavadi and Vasathi Deevena with no development works taken up in SC colonies now.

The former Chief Minister deplored that the LIDCAP lands were being taken away and Amaravati Capital City project planned in between six SC assembly constituencies was being crushed with a vengeance. The SC corporation was crippled without giving any funds. The pensions promise for those above 45 years was ignored. The Dalit weaker sections were cheated in every way possible.

Mr Naidu called upon the weaker sections to become united and fight against the YCP atrocities. The harassment of Dr Sudhakar exposed this Government’s wicked and cruel side. Former MP Harsha Kumar was jailed for 48 days just for asking justice for victims of Godavari boat tragedy. Over 150 dalit families were driven out of their homes in Palnadu with political vengeance.