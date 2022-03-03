Committed to three capitals policy, says Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh’s minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana said on Thursday that the state government remains committed to its decision to develop three state capitals.

He told reporters that three capital Bills will soon be tabled in the Assembly. His statement came hours after Andhra Pradesh High Court pronounced its orders on petitions filed by Amaravati farmers challenging trifurcation of the capital.

He said the government would react to the verdict after going through the judgment. He said the government will examine the details in the judgment and then decide whether to challenge it in the Supreme Court or not.

The minister said that the YSR Congress Party government’s policy is to develop three capitals to ensure decentralization and development of all regions.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to complete implementation of Amaravati capital city master plan in six months.

The court also asked the government to hand over developed plots with all basic amenities to farmers within three months. The government was also asked not to alienate lands in Amaravati for any purpose other than development of state capital.

The court said that the Legislature has no legislative competence to pass any resolution/law for change of capital or bifurcating or trifurcating the capital city.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra pronounced the judgment on 75 petitions filed by Amaravati farmers and others challenging the government’s move for trifurcation of state capital.

The court directed the government to keep it informed about the development works taken up as per capital city master plan.

“How can the plots be given in three months. We have to see whether this is practical or not,” the minister remarked.

Botsa Satyanarayana also argued that state legislature and Parliament have the right to make legislation. He also contended that the state legislature can also make laws with regard to the state capitals.