Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer

OG is the next big film of Telugu cinema and this Pawan Kalyan starrer is carrying terrific expectations. There is a huge demand for the tickets and the advance sales are outstanding. The film is in the final stages of post-production. The film’s music director Thaman is working on the final background score. The makers had plans to release the trailer of the film exactly a week before the film’s release on September 18th. But there is no official statement about the trailer date from the makers.

Speculations say that the trailer of OG will be out on September 20th or 21st and the date will be announced after the final cut gets ready. Pawan Kalyan will soon watch the trailer and the team has to get his approval. Sujeeth is working on the final post-production work and the US prints have to be dispatched very soon. Pawan Kalyan promised to promote the film for three days and the promotional plan is planned. OG is sold for record prices and the distributors are planning special premieres on September 24th night. OG will have a record release all over. DVV Danayya is the director and Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady in OG.