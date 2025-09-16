x
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer

Published on September 16, 2025 by sankar

Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer

OG is the next big film of Telugu cinema and this Pawan Kalyan starrer is carrying terrific expectations. There is a huge demand for the tickets and the advance sales are outstanding. The film is in the final stages of post-production. The film’s music director Thaman is working on the final background score. The makers had plans to release the trailer of the film exactly a week before the film’s release on September 18th. But there is no official statement about the trailer date from the makers.

Speculations say that the trailer of OG will be out on September 20th or 21st and the date will be announced after the final cut gets ready. Pawan Kalyan will soon watch the trailer and the team has to get his approval. Sujeeth is working on the final post-production work and the US prints have to be dispatched very soon. Pawan Kalyan promised to promote the film for three days and the promotional plan is planned. OG is sold for record prices and the distributors are planning special premieres on September 24th night. OG will have a record release all over. DVV Danayya is the director and Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady in OG.

