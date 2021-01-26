Constitution being violated in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President and principal opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday alleged that the Constitution is being violated in the state at a time when the country is commemorating Republic Day to celebrate its implementation.

“Freedom and rights obtained through the Constitution written by a genius like B.R. Ambedkar are being violated in Andhra Pradesh now,” claimed Naidu.

According to Naidu, Ambedkar had said that there would be faults by humans but not by the Constitution.

“Such errors are now happening in Andhra Pradesh. In these circumstances, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect and respect of our Constitution. So all the five crore people of Andhra must get ready to protect the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier, Naidu welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the state government’s petition to defer the panchayat elections.

“After coming to power, the ruling YSRCP has been committing unchecked constitutional violations in many instances. No system or institution is being allowed to function peacefully and normally. Hurdles are being created at every step,” Naidu alleged.

The former Chief Minister claimed that all the four pillars of legislature, judiciary, executive and the media are undermined with the ruling party leaders allegedly issuing continuous threats to the heads of constitutional institutions.

He claimed that a bill was passed out of political vindictiveness to abolish the legislative council altogether.

“The honest and committed officials are being targeted and harassed. The judiciary and the courts are coming under unforeseen attacks. The judges are being threatened. The State Election Commission is being ignored, while the election commissioner is unduly criticised in the name of caste,” he alleged.

He hoped that the apex court’s order will serve as an ‘eye opener’ for the alleged fascist and anarchic regime.