Corona continues to strike KCR’s family, MP Santosh tests positive

One more from TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was tested postive for corona on Thursday (today).

KCR’s nephew and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who takes care of KCR round the clock, was tested positive.

Santosh himself revealed this through Twitter.

He tweeted, “Unfortunately, tested positive for Covid. Thanks for the enquiries about my health. Have no symptoms as of now. Under the supervision of the doctors.(sic)”.

Santosh has been taking care of KCR at his farmhouse ever since KCR tested positive on April 19 and remained in home isolation.

Santosh accompanied KCR to Yashoda Hospital yesterday when he came there to undergo medical tests and CT scan.

It is believed that Santosh might have infected virus from KCR.

Earlier, KCR’s son-in-law Anil, the husband of KCR’s daughter Kavitha was tested positive in March.

Kavitha went into isolation for two weeks.