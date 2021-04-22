Tollywood top stars in Home Isolation

The second wave of coronavirus is spreading on a fast note and the shoots of several Telugu films are kept on hold after few of the crew members are tested positive for coronavirus. Some of the actors called off the shoots so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Top actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, NTR and others are currently in home isolation. Few of the unit members from Sarkaru Vaari Paata are tested positive for coronavirus recently. Mahesh called off the shoot till the end of this month and he will take the call next month about the next schedule.

The personal stylist of Prabhas is tested positive for coronavirus and the actor is now in home isolation. He will take up the test for the coronavirus in the next couple of days. Ravi Teja is in home isolation after Khiladi director Ramesh Varma is tested positive for coronavirus. Ram Charan and NTR restricted themselves to their homes considering the new wave of coronavirus. The shoot of RRR is put on hold as of now. Chiranjeevi voluntarily called off the shoot of Acharya and a week’s shoot is left pending for now. Young actors like Nani, Naga Chaitanya are shooting for their upcoming projects. Tollywood is mostly shut after the attack of the second wave of coronavirus. Most of the actors decided not to take any risk and will continue to stay at home till the wave calms down.