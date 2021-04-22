High Court to hear plea for cancelling Jagan bail

It seems confirmed that the personal battle of rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju with CM Jaganmohan Reddy has reached a point of no return. His petition for cancellation of Jagan Reddy’s bail came up for hearing in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh today. Rajugari lawyer argued that the Chief Minister was the main accused in over 11 cases. Hence, it was required to cancel his bail so that Mr. Jagan Reddy would be able to prove his innocence and emerge clean from the corruption cases.

RRR has been saying that he is asking for speedier trial of Jagan cases for the sake of removing bad name for their party. After hearing the arguments, the High Court postponed next hearing on April 27. The court said that it would first hear the arguments from both sides on whether the bail cancellation plea should be admitted or not.

There is no doubt that the Jagan loyalists have hurt RRR’s ego very badly. For several weeks, the rebel MP has been swearing his revenge. Living up to his warnings, Rajugaru has filed petition for cancelling Jagan bail which was not initially accepted for lack of documents. Now, the petition is formally taken up.

Political circles say that if RRR’s petition is admitted in the High Court, then it would push the CM into a tight spot. The arguments on this would also get wide media attention since bail cancellation would eventually trigger far reaching political consequences for AP.