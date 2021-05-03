Coronavirus leaves actresses in crisis

One super hit can bring ample craze and enough number of projects for young and beautiful actresses. Apart from movies, the top actresses are earning big through endorsements and digital promotions. Several young and successful actresses are receiving decent paycheques after they are inaugurating shopping malls. The paycheque ranges from Rs 5-10 lakhs depending on the stardom of the beauties. The entire process of inauguration completes in an hour. Top actresses had 3-4 such inaugurations in a month. But with the arrival of coronavirus, the doors are shut for these additional earnings for the actresses.

With huge financial crisis all over, several shopping malls decided to skip such inaugurations as they are not ready to pay huge amounts for the actresses. Several young actresses who relied on such events are now struggling for their earnings. Most of the small actresses who have no films in hand are struggling badly. Some of them depended on digital promotions to promote the brands. The earnings through these too are reduced for now. Apart from the top actresses, most of the young and upcoming beauties are now struggling to earning enough because of the coronavirus pandemic.