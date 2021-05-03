Balayya gearing up for the biggest risk

The second wave of coronavirus brought life to a halt again in the country. All the film shoots are now kept on hold and the theatres are closed as the planned releases are pushed. A couple of small films apart from Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy are in shooting mode currently and the rest of the shoots came to a halt. Nandamuri Balakrishna who is on a break is all set for the biggest risk. The veteran actor is all set to start the new schedule of Akhanda from May 12th in the presence of a limited cast, crew members.

A short schedule on Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal is planned to take place in Hyderabad. The entire crew members would be less than 50 and all the social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed on the sets of the film. The film’s director Boyapati Srinu and his team are keen to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest and hence the new schedule is planned during this pandemic time. Balakrishna is one actor who is always ready to take risks. Akhanda produced by Dwaraka Creations is carrying terrific expectations and the film will release later this year.