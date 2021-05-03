Telangana municipal polls: TRS heading for a clean sweep

The ruling TRS in Telangana is heading for a clean sweep in municipal elections, the counting of votes for which started at 8 am on Monday (today).

The elections were held for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations besides municipalities in Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur on April 30.

The TRS had already bagged Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur municipalities by winning majority wards.

The TRS is far ahead in Siddipet where its victory looks imminent.

The TRS is also leading in Warangal and Khammam corporations by a huge margin.

Though the final results are expected by Sunday night, the TRS leaders and cadre already burst into celebrations by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at party’s head quarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.