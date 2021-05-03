TDP seeks ‘AP lockdown’, cites deadliest N-440K attack

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is taking tough decisions these days. Already, it forced the Government to postpone examinations. Now, the TDP took a tougher decision at a meeting presided over by party National President and former CM Chandrababu Naidu today. The TDP has now demanded lockdown in AP. It is because there is a bigger threat from the dreaded N-440K variant of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The N-440K was found to be the most dangerous of all mutants. It has the ability to cause 10 times more harm to human lives when compared to other strains.

As such, the TDP demanded ‘lockdown’ immediately in the State. The scientists of the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) first discovered the N-440K strain in Kurnool samples. This dangerous variant had already spread up to 30 percent among the existing patients and it was spreading at a much faster pace.

Only a few days ago, CM Jagan’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has ruled out opting for lockdown considering its impact on the people’s jobs and work opportunities. But the TDP says that already, the Orissa State Government has announced a 14-day lockdown.

Similar tough measures were required in Andhra Pradesh on a war-footing and with stronger focus. Saving the lives of the people should be the immediate concern for the rulers but not any other issue. Principal Secretary of Health Anil Kumar Singhal has already admitted that there was a paucity of beds in the State. Together with shortage of vaccine and oxygen, this was going to create havoc and cause a calamity in AP.