Coronavirus to disrupt summer releases

A bunch of films planned their releases during this summer. To avoid box-office clash, several films announced their release dates well in advance. April and May are jam-packed with releases. Nani’s V is the first film to open summer race and with the scare of coronavirus, some of the films that arrive during early summer are re-thinking about the release date of their films.

Films like Aranya, Uppena and Nishabdham are slated for April first week release and their fate would be decided on the severity of coronavirus in the coming weeks. As of now, the deadly virus is having a huge impact on the collections from the past one week. If the films get postponed, there would be a box-office clash among some movies and confusion among the other summer releases.