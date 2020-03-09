Sekhar Kammula testing Chaitu’s patience

After the super success of Fidaa, Sekhar Kammula penned a love story that is based in Telangana. The film titled Love Story was initially planned with fresh faces but after watching the rushes, Sekhar wasn’t thoroughly impressed. He then met Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and narrated the script. Sekhar Kammula promised to wrap up the shoot of their part in just two months after which Chaitu, Sai Pallavi joined the film. Sekhar Kammula wanted to use the other portions shot and add the episodes of Chaitu and Sai Pallavi.

But Sekhar Kammula is back to his style and it is five months, but the shoot of the film is yet to be completed. Sekhar Kammula is just testing the patience of Chaitanya who is waiting to wrap up the shoot as he has no option left. There are strong talks that Love Story is out of summer race but the makers denied the news. The final call would be taken once the shoot of the film will get completed. Asian Cinemas are the producers.