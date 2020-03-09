Prabhas – Nag Ashwin film exclusive updates

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is all set to work with Nag Ashwin in his next and the film is said to be a pan Indian project. Nag Ashwin is currently finalizing the actors and technicians for the film. Prabhas allocated his dates for this film from November. Some crucial scenes on Prabhas will be canned in November and December for the film. The regular shoot of this film will commence well in advance before Prabhas joins the sets.

The film will have a huge scope for VFX work and those episodes will be shot before Prabhas arrives. Once Prabhas arrives, the episodes will be matched with them featuring Prabhas. All those scenes and shots without Prabhas will be shot and Nag Ashwin is planning things accordingly. There are several speculations about the film but Nag Ashwin did not reveal the genre of the film.

C Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget film. Prabhas will be taking home huge remuneration for this untitled film.