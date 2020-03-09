Jagan Operation Aakarsh on TDP Kadapa leaders

Political conversions are picking up in view of the ongoing local body elections. The ruling YCP is continuing its Operation Aakarsh to lure TDP leaders in Kadapa district. Jagan has already given his blessings to Ramasubba Reddy, who contested in Jammalamadugu assembly segment on TDP ticket in 2019 elections. Former Minister Adinarayana Reddy, who hails from Jammalamadugu, has already left TDP and joined the BJP to protect himself from Jagan Reddy family faction in district politics.

A few weeks ago, Ramasubba Reddy’s shake hand with Jagan Reddy in the airport went viral in social media. But he did not comment on this at that time. Later, he clarified that it was not politically significant. But now, Ramasubba Reddy is said to have got full blessings from Jagan Team. Sitting MLA Sudhir Reddy has also been convinced by Jagan in this respect.

Actually, Ramasubba Reddy and Adinarayana Reddy factions are dominant in Jammalamaugu politics. Everybody thought TDP will win in 2019 in this segment since both the factions joined hands. But the result came differently. Ramasubba Reddy lost in Jammalamadugu Assembly segment while Adinarayana Reddy was defeated in Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.