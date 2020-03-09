Jagan reverse games on Vizag and Amaravati voters?

In 2019 elections, YCP won both the two assembly segments in Amaravati Capital City. But Jagan Reddy party suffered big defeat in all the four segments in Visakhapatnam. YCP candidates were defeated in Vizag North, East, West and South MLA seats. Now, Jagan reversed his electoral games. He has cancelled local polls in Amaravati obviously because he lost confidence in support of voters there. On the other hand, Vijayasai is praying to Vizag voters not to repeat 2019 verdict in local polls. He is praying them to put YCP candidate in Vizag Mayor’s seat.

But, there are widespread reports that the Vizag people are not so happy about Executive Capital status. Rival commentators are long saying that Vizagites like peaceful co-existence and they cannot live with something like Pulivendula panchayats. However, Vijayasai Reddy is saying the time has come for Vizag voters to prove their loyalty to Jagan Reddy. The CM has given a golden gift to them. They would not have dreamt of getting Capital status ever.

As elections are cancelled, Amaravati voters have no chance to defeat YCP thereby showing their disapproval of Capital shifting. But, Vizagites have got the opportunity to elect YCP candidates in all local bodies thereby giving their approval for Capital. Will Vizag voters put their stamp on Jagan’s reverse electoral games with voters?