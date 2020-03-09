Ram Charan’s promise for UV Creations

RRR will sure end up as one of the biggest hits in the careers of Ram Charan and NTR. With NTR announcing that he would work with Trivikram in his next, several filmmakers are now approaching Charan to lock him for their next. Producers like NV Prasad and DVV Danayya paid advances for Charan and the actor is expected to honor their commitments soon. NV Prasad has been asked to produce Lucifer remake with Chiranjeevi. Danayya is already producing RRR and Charan may take some time to work with Danayya again.

Ram Charan shares a close bonding with top production house UV Creations and they distributed Charan’s recent films for Nizam territory. They have been in talks to produce a film with Charan and the actor is said to have promised that he would work with them in his next. There are talks that a debutant impressed Charan and Chiranjeevi with a script. The team of UV Creations is said to have worked on the script and they approached Charan once they are completely satisfied.

It is unclear as of now if Charan offers them a project as a solo producer or if he clubs them with other filmmakers for his next. It completely depends on the script locked and the director approached. But UV Creations will be on board as the producers of Charan’s next.