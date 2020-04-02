Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra rise to 143

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 143 on Thursday as 32 people tested positive since Wednesday night.

As many as 99 of those tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department at 6 p.m. Thursday, 123 samples were tested since 10 a.m. Three samples tested positive in the afternoon while eight more were tested positive in the evening. Results of 409 samples are still awaited.

A bulletin issued in the morning said 21 samples had tested positive since Wednesday night.

A total of 1,085 people from the state went for the Nizamuddin Markaz meet last month. Out of them, 758 were traced and their samples were taken.

Various departments in the districts were working to trace the remaining people.

The number of positive cases has doubled during the last 24 hours. As many as 67 people had tested positive on Wednesday.

Out of 1,800 samples tested, 758 samples were of those who attended Delhi event and 543 of their contacts.

The authorities also screened samples of 226 who returned from abroad and 130 of their contacts. Samples of 143 others were also tested.