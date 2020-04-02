2-year jail for violating lockdown regulations?

After a spike in number of corona positive cases across the country with most of the fresh cases linked to the religious congregation at Markaz Masjid in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the central government is likely to announce punitive measures in its efforts to contain and tackle the further spread of the virus. India has reported 2,251 COVID-19 cases as on April 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his first video address following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown on March 24. “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I will share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

After Modi’s addresses to the nation tomorrow, many expect that the government may announce two-year jail term to those who defy the complete lockdown regulations and also impose stringent fines. The government could book people under the Preventive Detention Act if they are found to roam the streets without any valid or genuine reason during the complete lockdown period.

Modi, in a meeting held with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Thursday, indicated that the lockdown may be lifted in a staggered manner. Addressing the CMs, he asked the respective state heads to work on a war footing, identify hotspots of the virus, encircling them and ensuring that the virus does not spread. “It is also pertinent to maintain peace and law and order across the country,” he added.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday shot off a letter to Chief Secretaries of all States, asking them to book people under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the IPC for false claims, obstruction, false warning and disobedience.

In the letter, Bhalla said anyone who obstructs enforcement of lockdown should be made punishable for jail term of up to two years. He also suggested that anyone making false claims on any matter should be punished up to two years of jail with fine.