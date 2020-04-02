Talasani warns of criminal action against accused for assault on Gandhi Hospital docs

A day after doctors and other paramedical staff were attacked at Gandhi Hospital by an angry mob following the death of a corona positive patient, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who visited the hospital on Thursday warned of serious action against the accused.

Talking to mediapersons, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the Telangana government will slap criminal cases and punish the accused under the applicable laws. He said the government was deeply saddened by the assault on the doctors and paramedical staff who have been working round the clock to support the government’s efforts to contain and tackle the spread of corona virus. The assault on doctors and paramedical staff at Gandhi Hospital comes at a time when they have been working tirelessly to give the patients the best care while making sure they don’t carry the virus back home.

On Wednesday, relatives of a corona positive patient who died on Wednesday assaulted doctors and other medical staff. Trouble began when the brother of the deceased corona positive patient accused the doctors of negligence and started roughing up the doctors alleging that his brother was not given proper medical care.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Gandhi Hospital and went on a rampage by attacking the doctors and other medical staff. The attackers argued with the doctors and medical staff, threatening them and using foul language even as the policemen present at the scene were trying to pacify them. Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with his colleagues rushed to the hospital to pacify the situation. Junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday said such assaults has triggered a sense of fear and panic among the medical fraternity which in turn could impact the entire healthcare at a time when they are giving more than 100 per cent to help the governments fight the scourge of corona virus.