Pic Talk: Kareena Kapoor raising the summer heat

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ageless beauty and she is in huge demand even after her marriage. She is quite choosy with her projects. Kareena Kapoor loves to keep herself fit and she is posing for several top magazines. Her photoshoot for the leading magazine Vogue is now viral. Dressed in several glamorous outfits, Kareena Kapoor looked super hot and is keeping the temperatures high with the sultry poses and gorgeous clicks. Kareena Kapoor is shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which will release this December.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com