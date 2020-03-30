COVID effect: Excise CI suspended for violating lockdown in AP

AP Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy swung into action after an Excise CI was caught illegally carrying liquor bottles in his personal car. The incident badly embarrassed the government at a time when the whole country is sternly implementing the national lockdown to fight coronavirus threat. The Anaparthy CI Trinath was caught by villagers in Kuthukulur village in East Godavari district.

The issue became sensational as the villagers stopped the CI car. They passed on the information to the police officers who took the excise CI and two staff into custody.

The Excise Minister took serious view of the incident and suspended the CI with immediate effect. Also, Rs 5 lakh fine was imposed on him. The Minister pulled up the officials for acting irresponsibly. A departmental enquiry was also ordered into the incident.