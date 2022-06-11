Crack mysterious death of 3 suspects in Viveka murder – Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded a CBI investigation into the suspicious death of Gangadhara Reddy, who was a suspect in the YS Vivek murder case. Lokesh said that one by one, the suspects in the Viveka murder were dying under mysterious circumstances just like in the Paritala Ravi murder case.

Lokesh stressed the need for cracking the mystery behind the death of over three suspects in the Viveka murder in the past three years. At least now, the CBI should provide protection to the remaining accused persons and also to the approvers in the sensational YS Viveka murder.

Lokesh said that a lot of planning had gone into the killing of Viveka. The perpetrators tried to portray the axe attack as a heart attack. While the main accused were still evading the law, the witnesses and those who gave stitches to the dead body were dead. There was a lot of mystery behind the suspicious deaths of suspects and witnesses.

Lokesh said that in the beginning, the perpetrators made allegations that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the Viveka murder. As the hand of relatives was confirmed later, they were eliminating the suspects and witnesses one by one. The suicide of Simhadripuram resident Katikareddy Srinjivasula Reddy was also a part of this elimination plan.

Lokesh said that Jagan Reddy’s father-in-law Gangi Reddy, who gave the bandage to the head of Viveka’s body, also passed away under suspicious circumstances. Another key suspect ‘Kuwait Gangadhara Reddy’ also passed away. The CBI should crack the mystery behind his death.

Lokesh recalled that Gangadhara Reddy gave an affidavit to the CBI under CrPC section 161 that Devireddy Shankar Reddy offered Rs. 10 Cr to him if he took blame for the Viveka murder. Once again, Gangadhara Reddy turned tables on the CBI and complained to the AP police against them.

Lokesh said that Jagan Reddy face allegations in the Paritala Ravi murder. In that case also, the accused persons died mysteriously. The mastermind behind the Paritala and the Viveka murders was one and the same. The reverse cases on the CBI and threats clearly indicated that a prominent person was behind the Viveka murder.