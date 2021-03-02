Critically acclaimed actor in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy which is the costliest project in his career. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in Kolkata. Critically acclaimed Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta is on board for the film. Shyam Singha Roy is set in the backdrop of West Bengal and is mostly shot in Kolkata. Jisshu Sengupta joined the sets of the film and will complete the shoot for his portions in this schedule.

Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian are the lead actors in this periodic drama. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and Mickey J Meyer is the music director for Shyam Singha Roy. The film releases this year.