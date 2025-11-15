x
Home > Movie News

Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested

Published on November 15, 2025 by swathy

Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested

ibomma owner immadi ravi arrested

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime cops have worked hard for months and they traced the key players who are reasonable for pirating Telugu films. Severa key findings are traced and the cops are on a hunt for them who are operating from abroad. Immadi Ravi, the organizer of piracy website iBomma has been arrested by the Cyber Crime police today in Hyderabad. He is operating from the Carribean Islands and he took a flight from France to Hyderabad. As per the update, Rs 3 crores has been seized from him and he is taken into custody.

He is residing in St Kitts in the Caribbean Islands. The hunt for Ravi has been going from a long time and he is finally arrested today. The cops detained him from Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The primary investigation told that Telugu cinema has lost over Rs 3000 crores through piracy in the recent years. IBomma is a crucial pirated website which is placing HD prints online even before the release of several big films. The Hyderabad cops are expected to announce more details soon.

Next TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur Previous Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
