Dacoit: Adivi Sesh Fires Up Chicchubuddi

With just days left for the arrival of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, directed by Shaniel Deo, the buzz around the film is soaring. The glimpse, teaser and first single from the movie received superb response. Meanwhile, they released the electrifying second single, Chicchubuddi.

This track turns the spotlight onto Adivi Sesh in a never-before-seen avatar, as he finally steps into the world of on-screen dancing. And he does it with surprising ease, confidence, and style.

Composer Bheems Ceciroleo crafts a vibrant track packed with lively beats, folk undertones, and a massy rhythmic punch. Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar complements the tune with cheeky, youth-driven lines that amplify the song’s colourful mood.

Adding irresistible sparkle to the visuals is Jonita Gandhi, who not only powers the track with her energetic vocals but also steals hearts on screen with her exuberant performance. Her dance chemistry with Sesh lights up the frame, lending the song an addictive appeal. The other surprise package is the entry of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, whose presence takes the song to a whole new mass level.

Filmed on an extravagant set with crowd-packed choreography, Chicchubuddi feels like a massive celebration unfolding on screen. Singers Ram Miriyala and Jonita bring raw, celebratory energy, elevating the song into what could easily become the next dance-floor staple.

The movie is getting ready for release on April 10th.