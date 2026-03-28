Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release

Akhil Akkineni has been completely occupied with the shoot of Lenin from a long time. The last schedule is currently happening and there were strong speculations that the film releases on May 1st. There is a debate on social media that the team is tight-lipped about the release. With Ram Charan’s Peddi slated for April 30th release, the team of Lenin decided to walk out from the race. Lenin will now release on June 26th across the globe.

The team of the film has made an official announcement today. Set in Rayalaseema backdrop, Lenin is an action drama with a love story. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Lenin and Thaman is the music composer. Lenin is a crucial film for Akhil.