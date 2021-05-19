Daggubati youngster taking action path

Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati has been in plans to make his debut as an actor in Tollywood. Director Teja took the responsibility to introduce Abhiram and the project got locked recently. There are speculations that the film is a romantic entertainer but it is not true. It is heard that Teja penned a high-voltage action entertainer for Abhiram. Suresh Babu is said to have given his approval for the script recently.

Teja penned the complete script and Suresh Babu is taking personal care of the script. Teja penned the script of Chitram 1.1 and was keen to commence the shoot of the film. But Abhiram’s project got finalized and the shoot commences very soon. Suresh Productions are the producers and the shoot commences soon after the pandemic season comes to an end.