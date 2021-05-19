KCR makes surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital along with Harish

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad along with minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday to examine the treatment for Covid given there and also instill confidence among those undergoing treatment there.

The CM, for about an hour in the afternoon, went around the wards where the patients are admitted and inquired about the treatment given to them. He gave them confidence that he is there for them.

The CM went around the ICU, Emergency, Out Patient Wards and general wards where the Covid patient’s area treated. He went to the beds and spoke to the patients. He inquired about their personal details as well as their wellbeing.

The CM also went to the General wards and interacted with the patients there. He gave them words of solace and courage. He asked them whether they were getting the proper treatment? He also inquired with them about the quality of food that is supplied to them. The CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there and continued his visit.

In the backdrop of the state government’s decision to set up Oxygen plants in all the government Hospitals, the CM examined the Oxygen Plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital. Recently this plant was set up on the instructions of the CM to supply 2000 Litres of Oxygen per minute at the Gandhi Hospital. He examined the Plant and asked Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao on how the plant works and the purity of Oxygen it generates.

On this occasion, the CM interacted with the Senior Doctors, Contract Nurses and Junior Doctors. He congratulated them and complimented them for offering services to the Corona Patients putting their own lives at risk. The CM said the government would solve any problem they are facing and as young Doctors they have the need to stand by the people in these troubled and turbulent times. The CM instructed the Medical and Health Officials to send proposals to solve the problems of the junior doctors and nurses and for their immediate redressal.

“In these difficult times you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the cooperation to you,” the CM gave them assurance.

In this programme, Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, CM Secretary and Special Officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, CM OSD Gangadhar, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and others participated.