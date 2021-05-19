Ambati call for ban on doctors exploiting Corona

YSRCP firebrand MLA Ambati Rambabu has unleashed a raging attack on the doctors for the unchecked exploitation of the Covid patients in the Telugu States. It was so horrifying that some hospitals were coercing and extorting Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh without giving formal bills.

Mr. Rambabu gave a call to ban such doctors from the society altogether as they were a burden on the nation. The licences of such hospitals should be cancelled forthwith. Strong action should be taken against the labs which were collecting huge amounts from the patients.

The YCP MLA’s comments came amidst the growing reports on the flagrant harassment of the Covid patients by the hospitals in both the States. The High Courts were expressing their anger over the exploitation but the hospitals were not relenting.

The Central Government has also passed specific guidelines that only severe cases of patients should be admitted at the hospitals for Corona treatment. The mild and moderate cases should be treated in home isolation alone. However, there was no mechanism to strongly implement this.