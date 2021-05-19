Andhra to set up 16 teaching hospitals

With the Covid pandemic putting pressure on manpower resources, Andhra Pradesh has turned its attention to improvement of medical and health training capabilities. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 16 teaching hospitals will be set up in the state.

Speaking after launching CT and MRI Machines at RIMS Hospitals, Ongole, Kadapa, Srikakulam and GGH Nellore, virtually from his camp office here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the government will ensure a teaching hospital and nursing college in each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Top of the line diagnostic services will be made available in these hospitals free of cost for Aarogyasri patients. The Aarogyasri trust will bear the expenses for the operation and maintenance of these machines.

The chief minister said there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state, where CT and MRI machines are available only in seven teaching hospitals. He added that these machines are available in PPP mode without any scope for technology and software upgradation, quality of diagnosis and quality of picture upgradation.

He lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic.