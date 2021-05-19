High Court issues contempt notices to AP Govt

The YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh is getting one setback after another in the past few days on the issue of ‘custodial torture’ of rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. The AP Government is already trying to wash its hands of the Raju case after the Army Hospital in Secunderabad had submitted its report on Mr. Raju’s injuries to the Supreme Court.

Now, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has also taken serious note of the violation of its orders by the Jaganmohan Reddy regime. During a hearing on the petitions filed by Mr. Raju’s lawyers, the High Court asked the Government lawyers why its previous orders were not followed by the officers concerned. The HC questioned why the Government did not submit by 12 p.m. the medical board report on Mr. Raju’s injuries.

The High Court also found fault with the Government and the CID officers for not implementing the order copy issued by 11 p.m. on the health conditions of Mr. Raju. Consequently, the HC ordered the court officials concerned to issue suo motu notices to the AP Government for contempt of the court orders.

The HC also objected to the Government for ignoring the orders of the lower court in the Guntur district in the rebel MP case. Too many legal issues coming up simultaneously have raised the political temperatures in the State.