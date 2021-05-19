KCR picks IAS officer as TSPSC chairman

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday has appointed Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman and its members.

The Governor had accepted the proposals sent by the CM.

Dr B Janardhan Reddy, IAS, who is working as Principal Secretary (Agriculture) is appointed as the TSPSC Chairman.

Members Ramavath Dhan Singh (Retired E-in-C, B Tech (Civil), Prof B Lingareddy, M Sc, PhD, Prof and Head Depart of Physics, CBIT, Ms Kotla Aruna Kumari, (B Sc, B Ed, MA., LLB, Special Grade Deputy Collector), Ms Sumithra Anand Tanoba (MA (Telugu) Telugu Pandit), Karam Ravinder Reddy (B com, Retired Government Employee), Aravelli Chandrashekhar Rao (BAMS (Osm) Ayurvedic Doctor), R Satyanarayana (BA, Journalist).

The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the orders in this regard.