KCR picks IAS officer as TSPSC chairman

By
Telugu360
-
0

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday has appointed Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman and its members.

The Governor had accepted the proposals sent by the CM.

Dr B Janardhan Reddy, IAS, who is working as Principal Secretary (Agriculture) is appointed as the TSPSC Chairman.

Members Ramavath Dhan Singh (Retired E-in-C, B Tech (Civil), Prof B Lingareddy, M Sc, PhD, Prof and Head Depart of Physics, CBIT, Ms Kotla Aruna Kumari, (B Sc, B Ed, MA., LLB, Special Grade Deputy Collector), Ms Sumithra Anand Tanoba (MA (Telugu) Telugu Pandit), Karam Ravinder Reddy (B com, Retired Government Employee), Aravelli Chandrashekhar Rao (BAMS (Osm) Ayurvedic Doctor), R Satyanarayana (BA, Journalist).

The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the orders in this regard.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here