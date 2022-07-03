Dalit leaders hold protest against Raghurama at Bhimavaram

Activists of various Dalit organisations are holding protests in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari districts against local MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. They are demanding that the MP tender an unconditional apology to the Dalits before stepping into the town.

Local leaders, Birudugadda Ramesh Babu, Thalluri Madhu, Dundi Ashok, Bethala Kamalakar, Yeleti Nutan and others alleged that the MP had made derogatory remarks against the Dalits in general and the Dalit officials and employees in particular. They also alleged that the MP had also made objectionable remarks against the Dalit Christians.

These leaders have already lodged complaints with the local police in the past and want the police to arrest the MP on his arrival. Cases were booked against the MP in various police stations across the West Godavari district, when the MP made derogatory comments against Christians.

It was in similar issues that the MP was arrested earlier by the APCBCID and the cases are still alive. As the MP plans to visit the town to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting, the Dalit organisations are taking out protest rallies seeking the arrest of the MP.

Ramesh Babu and Madhu alleged that the MP had made several uncharitable remarks against the Dalits and the Dalit Christians. “If the MP has any political issues to settle with chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is welcome to do so. But why did he make objectionable remarks against the Christians just because the chief minister is also a Christian,” they asked.

Meanwhile, the local police are trying to pacify the Dalit orgnaisations not to hold any protests when the MP reaches the town as that would disturb the Prime Minister’s programmes. The senior police officers held consultations with the Dalit leaders in the Bahujan Joint Action Committee office at Bhimavaram.

It is to be seen what these Dalit leaders and the organisations do when the MP reaches the town on Monday.