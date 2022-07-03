Prabhas’ Fans restart noise against Maruthi

Ever since the speculation started that Maruthi will direct Prabhas in his next, social media was filled with debates. The fans of Prabhas opposed the project and urged the actor not to work with Maruthi. Days passed and Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial released on Friday. The response to the film is mixed and Prabhas fans are back active on social media. They started urging Prabhas not to work with Maruthi through the social media platforms. Entertainment happens to be the major strength of Maruthi but the young director failed badly with Pakka Commercial.

Leaving about the result of Pakka Commercial, Prabhas and Maruthi film is on cards. The scriptwork is happening and Prabhas is not much bothered about the result of Pakka Commercial. The actor gave his formal nod and the arrangements for the project are being done. It would be a golden opportunity for Maruthi and it’s high time for the director to utilize this and bounce back.