Dasara Is A Celebration For Telanganites: Nani

Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer rustic action entertainer Dasara is one of the most awaited movies releasing this summer. The team took part in a media interaction.

Keerthy Suresh thanked hero Nani for recommending her name for the movie. She revealed that she made director Srikanth Odela to narrate the story twice. “I didn’t understand the story in the first narration, because of the slang. I dubbed for my character in the movie. The character Vennela is very special, and it will be remembered for ages.”

Nani wished his producer Sudhakar Cherukuri will win award and rewards for the movie. “We’ve got a brilliant actor, in form of Deekshi. He will become busy after the release of Dasara. I messaged Keerthy, after watching the movie. She gave me a lengthy reply. The friends gang gave everything for the movie.

Dasara is a completely new world to every actor and technician. I really lived Dharani. Dasara is a celebration for Telanganites.”