Date locked for Bigg Boss 5

King Nagarjuna is on the board to host the fifth season of Bigg Boss and this would be a hat-trick as host for the veteran actor. The second wave of pandemic pushed the schedules of Bigg Boss 5. Going with the update, Bigg Boss 5 will be aired on September 5th on Star MAA and Disney Plus Hotstar. All the four seasons ended up impressive and reported great TRP and this year, it would be bigger. The contestants are finalized recently and more details are expected to be announced by Star MAA soon.

Nag too hiked his fee and Disney Plus Hotstar is not much bothered. A lavish set is constructed in Annapurna Studios for the shoot of Bigg Boss 5. Nagarjuna who will make his presence on weekends on the sets of Bigg Boss 5 is also keen to kick-start the shoot of Bangarraju very soon. Kalyan Krishna is the director and Naga Chaitanya plays the other lead role in the film. Annapurna Studios will bankroll this prestigious project.