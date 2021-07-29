Buzz: Title locked for Chiranjeevi’s Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Acharya which happens to be his next release. Koratala Siva is the director and Ram Charan has a powerful role assigned. The top actor will commence the shoot of Lucifer remake on August 13th in Hyderabad. Mohan Raja is the director and the shooting portions will be completed in quick schedules. There are several titles speculated for the film and the latest news says that Megastar and his team decided to go ahead with ‘God Father’. The film is a political drama and Chiranjeevi was keen to do the remake. NV Prasad and Ram Charan will jointly produce this prestigious project.

Satyadev will be seen in a crucial role and Thaman composes the music. God Father will head for a theatrical release next year. Chiranjeevi also lined up Vedhalam remake and a film in the direction of KS Ravindra (Bobby) which will start rolling after Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of God Father.