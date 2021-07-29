Why this YSRCP leader wants to rejoin TDP?

This political family which for decades played a key role in Anantapuram politics, now finds itself on a political crossroad. It left the TDP for greener pastures and joined the YSRCP. But, things are not going their way in the YSRCP. Now the political family is seriously thinking of going back to the TDP.

We are talking about Singanamala former MLA P Samanthakamani and her daughter Yamini Bala. Samanthakamani is a popular leader from the Dalit community and has been a staunch supporter of Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP. The TDP too recognised her and rewarded with several key positions in the government.

In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu gave the party ticket from Singanamala to Samanthakamani’s daughter Yamini Bala.. She had won and Chandrababu amply rewarded her with the Whip post. But, Yamini Bala angled for a minister’s post. Meanwhile, she began encouraging groupism in the party and an annoyed Chandrababu gave the Singanamala ticket to Bandaru Sravani in 2019. Sravani lost badly due to the pro-YSRCP wave in the state and YSRCP candidate Jonnalagadda Padmavathi has won handsomely. In the later developments, both Samanthakamai and Yamini Bala joined the YSRCP. While Samanthakamani has retired from politics, Yamini Bala has at least 15-20 years of active politics.

However, this euphoria did not last long and Yamini Bala found herself out of place in the YSRCP. Also, no assurance was given to her about her future. Recently, Yamini Bala recently held a meeting with her supporters where most of her backers wanted her to rejoin the TDP. They also regretted her decision to join the YSRCP. They pointed out that she might not get a YSRCP ticket as sitting MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi is Jagan’s favourite. If sources are to be believed, even Yamini Bala is actively considering joining the TDP. Let’s wait and watch how things unfold in Singanamala.