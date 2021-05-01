Debate on Eetela Rajender’s political future

There have been stories and rumours about Eetela Rajender having strained relation with Chief Minister KCR since quite some. But the sudden and continuous stories in pro KCR media against Eetela shocked his fans. Those stories about land grabbing allegations on the Telangana health minister Eetela Rajender stirred the state as people also got shocked at such allegations on the leader who has a clean image so far. With all this, his political future has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

Rajender is a key leader in the party since its inception and has been a minister since the formation of the TRS government. He was a student leader before joining politics. In 2004, he won as MLA from Kamalapur constituency in Karimnagar district. He served as party leader in the assembly in the initial days as KCR was in parliament at the time. He was a close aide of KCR from the beginning and got the key finance ministry after the formation of Telangana in 2014. It was rumored that, in 2018, when KCR formed the government for the second time, he was not willing to give him the ministry and it was only after lot of dilly-dallying KCR gave him the ministry .

However, gradually the differences between KCR and Eetela increased. There were different stories behind the reasons for this. But, it is learned that over the past few months, several ministers and leaders have complained to the CM that the remarks made by Eetela in various meetings revealing his dissatisfaction are against the government. The views expressed by Eetela Rajender on various occasions in recent times, especially in his own constituency, have become a topic of discussion in the party. His comments that, ‘no one is the owner of the party’ seems to have not gone well with party high command. Also, his remarks in Huzurabad during the assembly sessions caused a stir. It is known news that KTR took him to Pragati Bhavan on the instructions of the CM and asked about the remarks. Eetela is reported to have said that he did not say anything against the government.

However, the party chief seems to be of the opinion that Eetela did not mend his ways even after several warnings and it looks like the latest developments are just KCR’s way of handling things. But there’s a debate going on in political circles about his future. We need to wait and see what steps Rajender will take and how will be his political future.