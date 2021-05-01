Naidu’s May day plea for free vaccine to workers

The International Workers’ Day is being celebrated the world over. Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu has extended his May Day greetings to all. In the process, he has listed out the problems being faced by the workers because of their deteriorating financial conditions in the Covid epidemic. Naidu asked CM Jagan Reddy to respond immediately and give a free vaccine to all the workers in the State.

It is by now clear that the health experts are asking each and every individual to get vaccinated without fail. Only vaccination would help people to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic. Under such circumstances, the poorer sections are living in crowded localities and they require immediate vaccination for the sake of protection and safety.

Right now, the Government vaccination drive has received a setback for lack of sufficient vaccine availability. The supply from the vaccine makers is inadequate.

The TDP chief has blamed the Jagan Reddy regime for the problems of the workers in AP. The TDP regime has given Chandranna Beema for 2.5 cr workers but it has been cancelled. Even Anna Canteens were closed down. Poor workers used to eat low priced food at these canteens on days when they go without work.