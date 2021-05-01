Announcement Time: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Crazy Combo

It is the announcement time for one of the craziest combinations in Telugu film industry. Superstar Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for #SSMB28 and the official announcement will be out today.

Movie lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting for this combination for a long time. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram served full meals for fans whenever they teamed up and all eyes are on this project ever since the speculations started.

Trivikram Srinivas who has delivered a blockbuster with his last film, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is busy with the script work.

Successful Production house, Haarika and Hassine Creations will be producting this project which will go on floors soon. More details on this project later.