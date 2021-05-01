Hard work by working class made development possible: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said development could be possible due to the hard work put in by the working class and the human progress was made from the hands of those toiled hard.

He greeted workers, farmers and other working-class people on the occasion of May Day.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said in his message that a vast majority of people are dependent on the agriculture based vocations and large percent of people are eking out a living by working in several factories and industries. He said as farmers, farm labourers, hereditary profession workers, majority of people are contributing the development and progress of the state and country by their sheer labour.

The Telangana state government, taking inspiration from May Day, is working for the welfare and development of these communities relentlessly. Several schemes and programmes launched for the welfare of these classes are helping the communities and strengthening the rural economy and they become role model for others in the country, KCR said.

He claimed that the innovative industrial policy of the state government is helping lakhs of workers, unemployed besides creating wealth for the state.

According to the government, the Social Security Act is being implemented to the last letter and spirit in the state. The Abolition of Child Labour Act is also effectively implemented in the state. Several welfare programmes are launched for the workers in the RTC, GHMC, Fisheries, and Handloom and Construction sectors. Awards and rewards are instituted to encourage the workers. Workers are given a top priority in several welfare schemes as beneficiaries.

RTC workers’ salaries are increased and age of retirement hiked. The GHMC workers are given fixed working hours and their medical and health problems are taken care. Workers from the toddy tappers, Nayi Brahmin, and Golla Kuruma, washermen communities are also covered under welfare schemes. Workers in the construction sector are governed under Building and other Construction Workers Board and many welfare programmes launched through the Board, it added.