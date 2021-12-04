Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone preps herself to put the shoulder to the wheel on her upcoming magnum opus ‘Project-K’. Helmed by ‘Mahanati’ fame filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the movie is to star Deepika as the female lead.

As Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport, it is reported that the ‘Piku’ actress has flown down to Hyderbad for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming movie ‘Project-K’. In her cropped lavender blazer-pant set, the actress was seen in a perky mood.

Sources reveal the actress is to participate in the first schedule of the upcoming movie in Hyderabad before she leaves for Mumbai. Deepika is to appear in Shakun Batra’s film, for which she is to begin dubbing as soon as she wraps up her present commitments.

Starring pan-India star Prabhas Uppalapati as the hero, the movie is said to be Nag Ashwin’s much-hyped venture. Touted to be a movie with a big budget, the movie is to feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role as well.

Prabhas, who is currently busy with ‘Salaar’ and ‘Aadipurush’, has reportedly allocated bulk dates for the project. A major portion of the film will be shot in special sets that are laid up in Hyderabad’s famous Ramoji Film City.

Telugu’s ace producer C. Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this mega-budget project and the film is expected to hit the screens in 2023.