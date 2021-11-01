Defector MLAs face difficult times in Vizag YSRCP

When he ditched the TDP and joined the YSRCP, Vizag South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh may have expected a red-carpet welcome. He thought he would be rewarded for his switch-over. But, the exact opposite is happening for him. He is finding that he is not welcome in the YSRCP. There is stiff opposition to him in the YSRCp.

If the recent Janagraha Deesha of the party, organized to counter the TDP on the issue of Pattabhi, is any indication, there are at least two strong groups against him. They are now said to be baying for his blood.

Vasupalli Ganesh, who won on the TDP, joined the YSRCP as there was a leadership vacuum in the party. It’s most prominent leader Dronamraju Srinivas passed away, while Kola Guruvulu became more focused on the fishermen cooperative society, of which he is the chairperson. So, he felt he could assume the leadership of the party.

But in the recent GVMC elections, the YSRCP did not perform as expected in Vasupalli Ganesh’s constituency. The YSRCP could win only four of the 13 divisions. The total votes polled by the TDP were 38000, while the YSRCP got just 34000. Since then, YSRCP old-timers have begun criticizing Vasupalli’s leadership. He is being accused of promoting group politics in the party.

There is a cold war going on between the newly elected corporators, senior leaders and the MLA In the recet Janagraha Deeksha, there was three different programmes in each constituency. While the corporators and former MLAs had held a deeksha at the GVMC Dharna Chowk. Vasupalli Ganesh had a separate deeksha at another place for one day. Kola Guruvulu organized his own deeksha at the fishing harbor. Even during the Asara programme, there was a verbal duel between Ganesh and the other leaders. This groupism has hit all the plans of the MLA to assume leadership of the party. Now, he is looking towards the high command to bail him out.